BB 14: Arshi Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Sanu & Others Party With Salman Khan Post Grand Finale; See Pics

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale was indeed a memorable night for all the contestants as well as the host of the show Salman Khan. After a long wait of 140 days, fans finally got the winner of Bigg Boss season 14 - Rubina Dilaik. Well, the actress has been getting a lot of congratulatory messages from fans as well as TV celebs for winning the show. After the victory, the finalists - Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant got busy with media for the interview.

But the other contestants like Arshi Khan, Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Kumar Sanu and others didn't miss any chance to chill after the grand finale shoot. The ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 14 partied with the host and actor Salman Khan. The photos of the Bigg Boss 14 after-party went viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over the fun moments of the celebs. Have a look:

In the above pictures, one can Arshi Khan, Naina Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Manu Punjabi, Sonali Phogat and others chilling like there is no tomorrow. Especially, Jaan, who shot to fame with this show, thanked Salman Khan for encouraging and supporting him. Apart from that, Arshi's pictures with Salman Khan is one of the most beautiful moments of the night.

Moreover, the celebs didn't miss any chance to recreate the trending 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video with Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's father. In the video, Arshi, Abhinav, Naina, Shardul and others said those lines and panned the camera towards the actress' dad. Well, the video is quite hilarious.

Talking about the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, veteran actor Dharmendra, Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande, Tushar Kalia and two contestants of Dance Deewane 3 had graced the event.

