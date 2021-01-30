BB 14 EXCLUSIVE! Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Friend Kajal Pisal Slams Abhinav Shukla For Favouring Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14 is making headlines, and the newsmakers of the show are none other than Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli. During the Time Loop task, Abhinav Shukla favoured Nikki Tamboli and declared Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya out of the task. The duo was asked not to let Nikki do any activities during the task. Well, they managed to do that, but Abhinav, who was the king of the game, selected Nikki as the winner of that round.

Well, his decision didn't go down well with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya, as they criticised the actor's judgement. On the other hand, outside the house, Devoleena's friend and co-star of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Kajal Pisal shared her views on the matter exclusively with Filmibeat.

In a candid chat, Kajal said, "A person, who mixes personal and professional things can never be successful. One needs to be fair enough if you are given a chance to judge any activity. In the latest episode, Nikki was not fair. But Abhinav selected Nikki first and disapproved Arshi Khan. Even his logic to move out Devoleena was wrong. It was all his personal privilege to select Rubina Dilaik, Nikki and Aly, and he didn't see the hard work of others."

For the unversed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss 14 house as Eijaz Khan's proxy. The actor is currently outside the house to fulfil his prior work commitments. While supporting dear friend Devoleena, Kajal Pisal further said, "Devoleena is a strong contestant and she is doing great in the game. I still see her in the finals. Devoleena is very pure at her heart and very straight from her mind."

Interestingly, a few days ago, Devoleena revealed that she is not single. Ever since she opened up about her relationship status, fans can't keep calm to know more about her boyfriend. Like fans, Kajal is also excited to know about him. Speaking about the same, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress said, "Yes, we all were surprised after learning that she is not single. We are happy for her. I am very much excited to know in detail from her, once she is out."

Well, fans are also eager and we hope she would reveal her boyfriend's name soon!