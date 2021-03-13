BB 14: Nikki Tamboli Praises Abhinav Shukla For Posting ‘Hot Pictures’; Rubina Dilaik Shares Video

Bigg Boss 14 was nothing but a big challenge for all the contestants, all thanks to its 'Ab Scene Paltega' theme. Because of the tough format, contestants were seen fighting with each other just to survive in the game for a longer time. And now, since the show is over, their bond in the outside world has become the talk of the town.

Talking about the famous trio - Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli, the BFFs are seen hanging out with each other quite often in the city. A few days ago, Abhinav had hosted a party at his house, where Nikki caught everyone's attention with her performance on 'Zingaat' song. And now, the Aksar 2 actor recently shared a cute picture with his wife and bestie on Instagram.

Amidst all, Rubina Dilaik recently shared a funny video of Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla on Twitter, in which the actor welcomes her home with all the happiness and love. In the video, Abhinav can be seen opening the door, while Nikki enters and hugs him tightly. The super-entertaining diva is also seen teasing Rubina's husband for his hot pictures. She says, "kya hot pictures post kar raha hai Abhinav." When Abhinav asks her about which photos, she says, "Saari ki saari (All)."

Well, Rubina Dilaik couldn't stop gushing over Nikki Tamboli's gesture, as she captioned the video as, "This is Tamboli for you guys @ashukla09 @nikkitamboli ❤️."

Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have also recreated Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's latest music video 'Tera Suit'. Interestingly, Jasmin praised their efforts and chemistry. Meanwhile, Rubina and Abhinav will be featuring together in Neha Kakkar's new music video 'Marjaneya'. The song will release on March 18, 2021. Stay tuned!

