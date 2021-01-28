BB 14 Promo: Rakhi Sawant To Make Abhinav Shukla’s Life Hell After Learning About His & Rubina Dilaik’s Plans

Rakhi Sawant is indeed bringing spark in Bigg Boss 14 with her fun activities and strategies. The controversial diva never misses any chance to leave the audience in splits. Currently, she is trying to impress co-contestant Abhinav Shukla by confessing her abundant love to him.

Amidst all, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 recently shared a new promo of tonight's episode, in which Rakhi Sawant can be seen warning Abhinav Shukla. The promo shows Abhinav and Rubina Dilaik conspiring against Rakhi Sawant during a particular task. The Chhoti Bahu actress tells her husband to spoil Rakhi's game by not allowing her to do the activities.

Eventually, Rakhi Sawant gets to know about their strategy and feels disappointed. Later, she asserts to make Abhinav Shukla's life hell. Rakhi can be heard asking Shukla why did he target her during the task. In the video, she says, "Shuru tumne kiya ab end mein karungi. Ab tumhara jeena haram karungi (you have started the game now I'll finish it. Now, I'll make your life miserable)."

Well, looks like Rakhi Sawant's obsession for over Abhinav Shukla has gone to another level. In the previous episode, she was spotted cutting Shukla's underwear in front of the camera. Now, after seeing a glimpse of Rakhi's drama, it would be interesting to see how she will make Abhinav's life hell in the upcoming days. Stay tuned!

