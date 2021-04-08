BB 14: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan & Others Have Lockdown Meeting On Video Call

After the end of Bigg Boss 14, contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Mahajan, Naina Singh, Arshi Khan and others never missed any chance to hang out together in the city. However, due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has imposed weekend lockdown and night curfew on weekdays in the state.

Well, because of the restrictions, the Bigg Boss 14 gang can't hang out together now, but they have found the solution to stay connected with each other. Recently, Rahul Mahajan shared a picture of a meeting with his Bigg Boss 14 gang on video call. He captioned the Instagram post as, "We are always in touch no matter what #bb14."

In the photo, one can see, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Naina Singh, Arshi Khan, Shardul Thakur and Rahul Mahajan having a fun chat in their 'lockdown meeting' through video call. Well, all the people in the picture are at different locations, but they manage to stay connected like true friends. We must say that they have continued their equation outside the show too. Interestingly, the photo is going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their strong bond of friendship.

Meanwhile, Rahul Mahajan recently received the COVID-19 vaccine at the BKC Centre in Mumbai. He posted a picture of himself from the vaccine centre and wrote, "Got my first vaccination done #covishield."

A few weeks ago, Rahul's wife Natalya Mahajan had thrown a house party, which was attended by Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Abhinav Shukla, Naina Singh, Nikki Tamboli and others. The photos and videos from the party had gone viral on social media. Right now, all the participants of Bigg Boss 14 are busy with their prior work commitments, and fans want to know more updates about their future work.

