BB 14: Salman Khan Enters House To Clean Rakhi's Bed As Nikki Refuses To Do So; Actor Slams Rubina & Arshi!

It's time for Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 14! This weekend's episodes will be interesting as there will be surprise eviction. It is also being said that there might be a secret room task, which is not confirmed. Meanwhile, Salman Khan, like every season, this season too, will be schooling the 'celebrity' contestants about cleanliness. As we all know that he always slammed the person who is not organised or clean. He also doesn't like the contestant who doesn't do the assigned duty. As per the latest promo, Salman will be entering the house to clean Rakhi Sawant's bed!

In the promo shared by the channel, Eijaz Khan is seen telling Salman that Nikki refused to clean Rakhi Sawant's bed. This angers Salman, who then enters the house to clean Rakhi's bed. While other housemates try to stop him, Rakhi cries and tells Salman, sorry. The Radhe actor then says, "No work is small or big."

It is also being said that Salman will be slamming Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan. Apparently, Rubina had said on camera that the makers are biased and are purposely targeting them. She will also be seen telling that the makers will purposely telecast this clip and Salman will lash out at them. Rubina will be schooled by Salman for the same.

Also, he will be seen lashing out at Arshi for destroying Bigg Boss property (she broke chair of the house after a fight with Rubina). It is also being said that Salman will praise Rakhi for entertaining the audiences.

On the other hand, Jasmin will be getting meet their parents, who upsets her as they ask her to play solo. Aly too gets upset about the same and tells he doesn't want to stay in the house now. Pavitra Punia visits the house for Eijaz Khan, who will be expressing his love for her while Rashami Desai enters the house to support Vikas Gupta.

