BB 15: Fashion Designer Files Complaint Against Umar Riaz For Not Tagging Brands In Clothes He Wears On Show

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz is currently seen in the Bigg Boss 15 house and is doing pretty well. Umar has been in the news ever since his participation in the show and has also impressed his fans with his genuine game inside the house. However, outside the house, the actor has hit the headlines for wrong reason, as he has landed in trouble!

Fashion designer Faizan Ansari has accused Umar of not giving proper credit to the brands that he has been using in the house. The miffed designer has filed a police complaint. He blamed Umar for not tagging brands in the clothes he wears in the show and claimed that it is illegal.

Faizan was quoted by IANS as saying, "I have provided him clothes inside the Bigg Boss house but he has not properly tagged 2 to 3 designers and I have filed a police complaint against him. And he has to give answers."

Faizan said that he had provided clothes to Umar that he wore in the Bigg Boss house for the month of October, but he did not give proper credits on social media. He added, "Now I will bring his real character in front of everyone. We have done everything legally as he has no right to hurt anyone's sentiments. My friend, who is a designer, is very hurt and that is why I am here."

Umar fans have come out in support of him and feel that this is a move to defame him.

Well, we wonder why this move when the show is all set to end soon! Will this affect his votes?