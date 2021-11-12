BB 15: Kashmera Shah: People Are Not Wrong If They Are Saying That The Show Has Become ‘Shamita Ka Sasural’

Bigg Boss 15 has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. In the latest episode, Afsana Khan was seen getting violent inside the house, because of which, the makers threw her out of the show. Let us tell you, Afsana had a huge fight with Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia as they had planned to remove her from the task.

Amidst all, former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Kashmera Shah recently got in touch with ETimes TV and said that she is supporting Jay Bhanushali. In an interview, Kash said that she likes Jay, Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra. The Vaastav actress stated, "I am supporting Jay this season. I also like Shamita. She is very logical. I liked Karan Kundrra's game too. He lost his track in between but now in the recent episodes, I felt he is coming back on track. When he strategises the game, he is a good player. When he does all these romantic angles, I don't like him."

Netizens have often seen criticising the makers of Bigg Boss 15 for favouring Shamita Shetty in the show. After all, Shamita Shetty has her friends, rakhi brother and boyfriend to support her in the house. When asked about the same, Kashmera Shah said, "People are not wrong if they are saying that the show has become 'Shamita ka sasural'. With so many people on Shamita's side, she won't get nominated. When there was Aly-Jasmin or Rubina-Abhinav, or other couples, they had one vote to save each other from nominations."

Kashmera Shah also feels that Shamita Shetty was doing great before the entry of Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat. The diva said, "By sending all of them, I am sure the show is not biased but it is becoming boring. It has become very predictable. Anything happens, Shamita won't get nominated by her supporters inside the house. I feel people are not liking this show because everybody knows everybody in the house."

Talking about Shamita Shetty, the Bollywood actress found her love in the Bigg Boss OTT house. She started dating Raqesh Bapat. The couple also had a romantic date inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Sadly, Raqesh had to leave the show due to his health issues. Now, fans are waiting for his re-entry so that they can enjoy seeing some adorable moments of ShaRa.