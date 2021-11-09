Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer Confirms Dating Ieshaan Sehgaal; Reacts To Salman Khan’s Comment Over Their Bond

Bigg Boss 15 has been in the news for various reasons, and one of them is Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal's sizzling hot love story. For the unversed, Miesha and Ieshaan, who got eliminated in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode had set the small-screen on fire with their lovey-dovey moments inside the house. When Ieshaan was feeling sad after the eviction of his ladylove Miesha, host Salman Khan said that he had warned them to play their game instead of engaging in romantic moments.

On the other hand, several netizens also stated that Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal were faking their love inside the house to survive in the show. However, it is not true, as Miesha recently confirmed dating Ieshaan. In an interview with TellyChakkar, the Splitsvilla 12 finalist said, "I wouldn't have done it any other way as both Ieshaan and I are very real, and if we went some other way it would look very fake. We tried our best and focused on the game."

While confirming her relationship with Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer told India Today that they had also gone out for a dinner date yesterday. The diva said, "We are dating. And since he has been evicted, we have been inseparable. It has been a month of us dating but we are pretty much together. We went out on a dinner date last night."

Let us tell you, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal were often seen kissing, hugging and getting cosy in the house. Many housemates used to tease them for the same. When Ieshaan bid adieu to the house, Tejasswi Prakash broke down in tears as she considered him like a brother. Now, the show is getting even more interesting after the grand entry of Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin. Let's see what happens in Bigg Boss 15 house.