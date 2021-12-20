BB 15: Rajiv Adatia Disappointed As He Got Evicted & Not Abhijit; Says Karan Loves Teja & They'll Get Married

This weekend, Rajiv Adatia got evicted along with Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh from Bigg Boss 15 house during double eviction. Recently, Rajiv opened up about his journey in the show and said that he is disappointed with his eviction mainly because Abhijit Bichukale is still in the house.

Rajiv feels that Abhijit doesn't do anything in the house and his performance and contribution was better than Abhijit.

He was quoted by HT as saying, "I am very disappointed. I want to jump off something. I have been asking people 'Where did I go wrong, how could Abhijit Bichukale defeat me? How is he there and I am out?' Kuch karta nahi hai show me, mai aur Bichukale (He does nothing on the show. Me and Bichukale), is there any comparison? I am not being egoistic or anything but he actually does nothing on the show. I feel my performance and contribution was better than him...I would not have felt this bad if it was anyone else."

Rajiv added that Bichukale just had altercations on the show, and his statements (referring to the incident where Abhijit repeatedly asked Devoleena for a kiss) are very wrong. He also added that although Bichukale as a person is nice, he doesn't do any tasks and his contribution is less compared to anybody else in the house.

Regarding Pratik making homophobic comment, he said, "Bechara chota hai (he is much younger than me). He did not know the line he was crossing. I do not think anyone in the house purposely meant to attack me like that."

Rajiv also spoke about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's bond and said that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor loves Teja a lot and he thinks that they will definitely get married.

As per Spotboye report, Rajiv said in an interview with Cine Speaks, "Karan loves her a lot. You can take it from me that they will definitely get married. If not, I will become the pandit and get them married inside the Bigg Boss House. Agar boyfriend possessive nahin hoga to kaun hoga? He gets angry at times as Tejasswi as she tells him some things which he doesn't like. In any relationship, your opinions won't match (all the time). Tejasswi is adamant to prove her point at times. Sometimes she doesn't listen and gets hyper."