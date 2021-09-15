BB OTT Eliminated Contestant Moose Jattana On The Reports About Her Sexuality: My Mom & I Laughed Over It

Moose Jattana recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house as she got less votes from the viewers. The diva was a connection of Nishant Bhat inside the house. However, after the connection broke, Muskaan aka-Moose started playing her own game with much conviction.

Moose Jattana's Bigg Boss journey was nothing but a dream for her as well as her fans. When she was inside the house, Moose had opened up about her sexuality and said that she is bisexual. In a conversation with Pratik Sehajpal, Moose had said, "I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me."

Well, her revelation left everyone surprised. Now, Moose is out and check out a few articles written about her sexuality. Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, Moose Jattana said, "I was surprised to read the articles about me being a bisexual. I had forgotten that I am in a show and I don't have to speak about my sexual preferences on Indian television. While talking about it I even forgot how would people react to it. After coming out from the Bigg Boss OTT house I searched my name on Google and that was the article that came and I called up my mom immediately to discuss that."

When asked about her mother's response, Moose said, "My mother was cool about it in fact we two laughed over it. She said 'haan to log baat kar rahe the'." Looks like, Moose's mother is okay with her daughter's choice and setting the example of an ideal mother.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin have reached the final week. The grand finale will be held on September 18, 2021, at 7 pm.