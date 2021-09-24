BB OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Is Waiting For Bigg Boss 15 Call; Says She Would Be Missing Meeting Salman Khan

Divya Agarwal is the proud winner of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Ever since she won BB OTT, fans are curious to know if she is entering Bigg Boss 15 house or not. For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT finalist Pratik Sehajpal has already become the first contestant of the Salman Khan show, whereas, other finalists like Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty are also doing BB 15.

Amidst all, Divya Agarwal recently revealed she is waiting for the call for Bigg Boss 15. In an interview with Spotboye, Divya said, "There is no clarity. I am actually waiting for the call. While entering the Bigg Boss OTT house it was mentioned that few final contestants from OTT will go there. Although it wasn't really mentioned that if the person will go ahead by picking up the briefcase or the trophy. I will be happy if I go and I will also be happy if I don't go. It's a win-win situation for me."

Divya Agarwal also said that she would be missing meeting Salman Khan. She said, "I have already won Bigg Boss. Even though it was on the OTT platform the concept and the execution were the same. The only thing I would be missing will be meeting Salman Khan. But having an experience of doing Bigg Boss has already been achieved."

Well, the makers are yet to finalise Divya Agarwal for Bigg Boss 15. If she comes in inside the house, it would be fun for viewers to watch Divya-Pratik or Divya-Shamita rivalry again. After all, the trio had a blast inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Coming back to Bigg Boss 15, the makers have also confirmed Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz as the confirmed contestants of the Salman Khan. The grand premiere of BB 15 will be telecast on October 2, 2021, on Colors TV.