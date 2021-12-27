BB15: Shamita Finds Support From Raqesh Bapat, Rajiv Adatia, Shilpa Shetty After Rakhi Makes Fun Of Her Injury

In the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant was seen imitating Shamita Shetty for making certain expressions when she lifts her arm. Rakhi was unsparing and mocked Shamita for being able to curl her hair despite suffering from a frozen shoulder. It must be noted that Shetty’s injury has resulted in her being unable to do any task and other household chores due to the pain.

Rakhi’s impromptu mimicry of Shamita left host Salman Khan laughing. However, Shamita Shetty started crying and was later consoled by Nishant Bhat. Now, former Bigg Boss 15 contestants Raqesh Bapat and Rajiv Adatia along with Shamita's sister, actor Shilpa Shetty have taken a stand for her on social media.

Bigg Boss 15 December 26 Highlights: Shahid & Mrunal Grace The Show, No Elimination Takes Place This Week

Shamita's 'rakhi-brother’ Rajiv Adatia penned a long note in her support. He took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Just wanted to say Shamita has been in excruciating pain! When I went into the house she was doing all the washing up alone without complaining! In a task, she got injured very badly and the doctor had told her to tone it down! I used to massage her arms and back to give her relief every night. There were days she would cry in pain. She’s a strong girl! She really is trying her best. I was in the house and believe me it’s very genuine she really is suffering from extreme shoulder pain on both sides and is taking treatment for the same."

Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Fans Disappointed With Salman Khan For Not Letting Him Speak During Weekend Ka Vaar

Rajiv then went ahead and posted a picture of himself giving a massage to Shamita from when he was in the BB house with the following caption: “I used to do this every night to help her. It used to make her sleep better. Trust me her pain tolerance is high. She never once complained. The doctor had told her not to do certain things. Love you Shams be strong."

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty also shared Rajiv's note on Instagram handle and wrote, “Hoping you stay strong my Tunki. Praying hard. Thank you bro Rajiv Adatia.”

Shamita’s beau and actor Raqesh Bapat wrote a note for Nishant Bhat for being with the actress when she was feeling so low. He tweeted, “Sense of humour? Entertainment? This is clearly hitting below the belt, PERIOD Stay safe, take care and see u soon @ShamitaShetty Your dignity makes you a winner already ThanQ #NishantBhatt @teamnishantbhat for having her back @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #ShamitaShetty #BiggBoss15” Check out the post below: