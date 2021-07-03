Bengali TV Actress Shruti Das Files Cyber Complaint After Being Trolled For Her Dusky Skin Tone

TV celebs are not strangers to nasty online trolls especially when it comes to their physical attributes. Be it for their outfit, weight or skin, celebs often face these ugly trolls on social media. While some chose to ignore them, the same cannot be said about Bengali TV actress Shruti Das who has filed a cyber complaint against trolls who had taken a jibe at her for her dusky skin tone.

Shruti Das who made her debut in the Bengali TV industry with the show Trinayani went on to file the cyber complaint with the Kolkata Police on Thursday (July 1). The actress revealed that she could not tolerate the hate comments and trolls anymore since they were getting more personal and nasty. Shruti revealed to PTI stating, "Initially, everyone around asked me to ignore the trolls, and so did I. But it only got more vicious with time. I am in a steady relationship with the director of my first TV serial 'Trinayani', and the hate brigade, after getting to know that, has been making distasteful remarks, questioning my character and my talent. I thought if I take it lying down any further, it would only give them more reasons to continue with this hatred."

Bengali TV Actor Suvo Chakraborty Attempts Suicide In His Facebook Live Video; Police Come To Save Him

Shruti Das' boyfriend and director Swarnendu Samaddar also spoke to the publication about the matter. He said, "Looks alone cannot ensure success in the industry. Talent matters more than anything else. Not just Shruti, there are several others who have made a name for themselves by sheer dint of talent. Trolls keep making offensive remarks with no regard for an individual's sentiments. Strong action should be initiated against them."

Bengali Actor Tanusree Chakraborty Becomes Latest Celeb To Join BJP, Says She Had Taste For Politics

The Desher Maati actress had tagged the Kolkata Police on her Facebook post to bring to their attention the nasty trolls who have been targeting her. Shruti was then told to mail the details of the matter to the Kolkata Police's cyber cell. A senior police officer overlooking the case also revealed to the publication stating, "The cyber cell of the Kolkata Police has received an email from actor Shruti Das regarding the online abuse that she had been facing because of her dusky skin tone. The actor, in her complaint, has said she had been receiving such hatred since 2019. She has also attached screenshots of the social media comments."