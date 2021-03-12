Bepannaah Fame Vaishnavi Dhanraj’s Father Passes Away At 63; Actress Pens Heartfelt Note For Her Dad

Popular TV actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj's father recently passed away at 63. She shared this news with fans on Instagram by sharing a picture with her late dad. The Bepannaah actress penned a heartfelt note for Dhanraj Bhoyar, her pillar of strength.

While sharing her thoughts about her dad, Vaishnavi revealed that he had big dreams and used to give importance to education. She also said that he was supposed to pursue his 9th degree at the age of 63.

In the emotional post, Vaishnavi Dhanraj stated, "A village boy with big dreams.. Right from milking cattles to becoming a Vice President of an MNC. Holding 8 degrees and was going for one more at the age of 63..he knew the importance of education. At 14, he left his village to earn money so he could buy his books to study under the street light in silence when everyone was Asleep. A hard worker and an intelligent visionary.. He never gave up.A born singer, mastered two instruments. A writer, an avid reader, an orator. A doting husband, a loving father and a giving, pure soul. A spiritual master. A yogi. A fighter. A man I call my Father, my Hero,my pillar,my inspiration. You are still here. I love you.. And always will. R.I.P."

Vaishnavi's Bepannaah co-star Jennifer Winget mourned her father's death. She commented on the post, "My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family love." C.I.D. actor Shivaji Satam commented, "You are blessed to have a father like him God Bless You."

Vaishnavi Dhanraj was very close to her father. Her real name is Vaishnavi Bhoyar, but when she entered the entertainment industry, the actress preferred to use her dad's name instead of her surname. Talking about her professional career, she has worked in shows like Mahabharat, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Crime Patrol, C.I.D., Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sasural Simar Ka, Beyhadh, Navrangi Re and so on. Vaishnavi has also acted in movies like Vodka Diaries and PK Lele A Salesman.

May Dhanraj Bhoyar's soul rest in peace!