Beyhadh 2 Actor Paras Madaan Gets Engaged To Soumita Das (PICS)

Paras Madaan, who was seen in Beyhadh 2, got engaged to Soumita Das today (March 8, 2021). The actor revealed that it was a close-knit affair marked by the presence of all those people whom we cherish the most. At the ceremony, Paras looked dapper in a black-blue dress, while Soumita looked like princess in a peach gown.

Soumita, who heads a production house, shared a couple of pictures from the ceremony and captioned it as, "The beginning of forever ❤️ @officialparasmadaan." Garav Bajaj, Parul Chaudhry and others congratulated the couple.

Paras was quoted by TOI as saying, "Seeing Soumita walking towards me decked up like a princess was a surreal experience. I felt like I was in a different world altogether. Of course, there were so many emotions going through us - love, anxiety, stress, overwhelming joy and happiness - because it was a life-changing moment and such a blissful feeling."

The actor said that he cannot forget the look on their faces when they exchanged glances for the first time on their special day. He added that Soumita's charming smile and glittering eyes won his heart over a million times.

The actor revealed that he did a special surprise performance for her and said that he cannot explain her delight when she saw it. He further said that he will always cherish that memory.

Paras had advice for other couples who are about the get married. He said, "A special piece of advice to all those who are about to undertake this beautiful journey is that there will be stages where you will feel immense stress and anxiety as a couple wanting to ensure that everything is picture perfect. The pre-engagement jitters will also engulf you, but all this is just a phase. All you need to do is sit back, relax and enjoy every single phase as everything will fall in place on the big day."

