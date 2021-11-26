Beyhadh 2's Paras Madaan To Tie The Knot With Girlfriend Soumita Das In December

It's wedding season in telly town. After Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya (with Rahul Nagar) and Sanjay Gagnani (with Poonam Preet), now Beyhadh 2 actor Paras Madaan is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Soumita Das, who heads a production house.

The actor revealed to TOI that they are getting married on December 11. He added that earlier, they were planning to have their wedding in Jodhpur, but due to the COVID situation, they decided to skip it. The couple will have intimate wedding following all rituals.

Paras also revealed that they will host a reception in the evening to their industry friends. He added, "We have planned to get married in a gurudwara. It will be a simple wedding and our parents, too, will be able to enjoy the process. During our engagement, we saw how everyone was constantly busy. In the evening, we will host a reception for our industry friends and family members who live in Mumbai."

Paras concluded by saying, "We will have the haldi and mehendi ceremonies at our homes. So, only close friends and family will be there for the haldi and we will enjoy it all together. It wasn't easy to book a place because it's the shaadi season and everything was getting booked quickly. In fact, just a few days ago, we were able to book our wedding venue, so that's how we have planned our small and sweet wedding."

Paras ans Soumita met each other in 2018 when he was working in a production house and she was heading it. They became friends and later they started hanging out together. He added that they became closer during the lockdown and realised what they meant to each other.