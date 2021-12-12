Beyhadh 2 Fame Paras Madaan Ties The Knot With His Girlfriend Soumita Das In A Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Beyhadh 2 fame Paras Madaan tied the knot with his girlfriend Soumita Das on December 12. The wedding took place at a Gurudwara in Andheri, Mumbai. The ceremony was an intimate affair and with just family and close friends of the couple in attendance.

Paras and Soumita also gave a reception party to their friends from the industry on the same night. The couple shared a bunch of pictures and videos from their big day on their respective Instagram stories.

Soumita looked resplendent in her traditional bridal dress whilst Paras complimented her in his royal Indian attire. The couple then opted for a more relaxed look for their reception. Paras sported a black tuxedo and Soumita stunned one and all in a flowy lehenga. The couple was seen dancing and having a great time at the function. Take a look at some of their wedding pictures below:

In an earlier interview with TOI, Paras had revealed that they were initially planning to have their wedding in Jodhpur, but due to the COVID situation, they decided to skip it. The couple instead opted for an intimate wedding following all rituals.

Paras Madaan And Soumita Das's Mehendi And Haldi Ceremony Pictures Are Not To Be Missed!

Paras Madaan On His Fiancée Soumita Das: She Understands Me Inside Out (EXCLUSIVE)

He also spoke with Filmibeat about his wedding reception theme and had said, "We wanted to opt for a fresh theme that could relate with our taste and personality as individuals. We have gone for a contemporary floral theme in pastel colours with a hint of gold. The fresh decor & mild fragrance filling the ambience was all we wanted. Additionally, we have enhanced the decor with a beautiful pop of lighting. We just aim at creating memories that shall stay with us forever. Also, we have finalised a tuxedo for myself and a mirror work dress for Soumita."