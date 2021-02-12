Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Actress Shubhangi Atre Reveals Her Favourite Valentine’s Day Gift From Husband Peeyush

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre recently revealed about her favourite Valentine's Day gift from her husband Peeyush. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Shubhangi aka Angoori Bhabi said that her hubby gave her a special gift this Valentine's Day.

While speaking about the same with the portal, Shubhangi Atre said, "My favourite Valentine's day gift would have to be this year. My husband wrote me a love note. Feelings are more precious than any materialistic gifts. This has to be my most favourite Valentine's Day gift so far. This has made me very emotional and happy too."

According to TOI, the note from Peeyush to Shubhangi Atre read, "That was the pleasure moment with your thoughts to become something... see the courage in your eyes... see the magic your eyes holding to capture the future.. And you got what you wanted "A Future". Like success, failure is many things to many people. With positive mental attitude, failure is a learning experience, a rung on the ladder, and a plateau at which to get your thoughts in order to prepare to try again and you won the battle of your mind which was into your head since we married... Now you have, a successful story to say... That YES I got whatever the dreams whispered in my Ears. A thought from my side to a beautiful girl who becomes a Mother for Me. And gave me another YOU. I love u." (sic) Well, this is indeed a special one for her, and we must say, Peeyush is very much thankful for her sacrifices in life.

For the unversed, Shubhangi and Peeyush completed 17 years of marriage, and the actress has planned something special for her hubby. Speaking about her special valentine's day gift, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress said, "I am planning something special and spicy. I can't reveal much details as the surprise will be spoiled. But yes, I am definitely planning something."

Despite having a busy schedule, Shubhangi has decided to take some days off to spend time with her husband and daughter Ashi. While sharing about her plans, she said, "Peeyush, Ashi (her daughter) and I will be going to our farmhouse. We love to spend our time together there. I also want Ashi to understand and feel nature, learn more about agriculture and farming. When you are closer to nature you learn a lot about life as well, you understand hard work. I always feel it is very important to be attached to our roots. In our farmhouse, we do bird-spotting. For the three of us, it is the best Valentine's Day plan."

On the professional front, Shubhangi Atre is currently playing Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The show also stars Nehha Pendse, Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud in key roles.

