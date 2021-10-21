Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Fame Aasif Sheikh Receives Special Award From London For THIS Reason

Aasif Sheikh, who plays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, has recently received a special award for portraying various characters in the show. Let us tell you, the actor was honoured with a special certificate from the World Book Of Records, London for crossing 300 characters in the &TV show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

Aasif Sheikh is on cloud nine after receiving such a big honour. He shared his happiness on Instagram. The actor shared a picture of himself holding a frame of his certificate from the World Book Of Records. He captioned the snap as, "Thank you guys for making it happen. Crossed 300 different characters in bhabhiji ghar par hai. Picture courtesy - @beyond_the_entertainment #bhabhijigharparhai#actorslife#gratitude."

Interestingly, Aasif's Instagram post went viral on social media, and fans started congratulating the actor in the comments section. Saumya Tandon, who played his wife Anita in the show, BGPH, congratulated her former co-star. She wrote, "Huge Congratulations, no one else deserves this more than you. It's all the years of hard work , labour of love and passion for your craft. Super proud."

In an interview with ETimes TV, Aasif Sheikh said, "I am feeling very elated that World Book of Records, London has acknowledged me. It's like setting a record, so, I am definitely feeling very happy. I never told anyone that I played so many characters on the show. Now on, they'll get to know that I've done 300 plus characters in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. I feel more responsible because people have showered me with love, showed their faith in me, and as an actor, it's my duty to not disappoint them." Aasif personally enjoyed 'kabbadiwala' character as there was a lot of humour in it.

The actor also thanked World Book Of Records for noticing his craft and acknowledging him for the same. Talking about his career, the actor has also worked in several Bollywood movies like Karan Arjun, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Bharat and so on.