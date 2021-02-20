Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Rohitashv Gour Heaps Praises On Nehha Pendse Aka New Anita Bhabhi

After Saumya Tandon's exit from the iconic comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, fans were eagerly waiting for Anita Bhabhi's character in the show. And now, after Nehha Pendse's entry, it feels like she is all set to dazzle the small screen by reprising Anita Bhabhi's character. Well, fans, as well as the star cast of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, are happy with Nehha Pendse's entry in the show.

Interestingly, BGPH's Manmohan Tiwari played by Rohitashv Gour is very happy and excited to share screen space with Nehha Pendse. While praising the new Anita Bhabhi of the show, the actor told IANS, "Definitely Nehha Pendse will justify the role. She has a good personality. There will be differences with Saumya Tandon, but she'll do justice to the role. Nehha is an intelligent and experienced actress and has been working since childhood. There's no doubt she is a versatile actress. I can say it as I've started shooting with her. Saumya ji and I had amazing chemistry, no doubt about that. I will always miss her."

Interestingly, Shilpa Shinde who had earlier played Angoori Bhabhi, has also praised Nehha Pendse for taking up the famous character of the show. She took to Twitter and said that she will watch the show for her. Apart from that, the Bigg Boss 11 winner also termed Nehha as an actress blessed with beauty and talent.

Talking about the show, the slapstick comedy series is based on two male characters Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) who try to woo each other's wives played by Nehha Pendse and Shubhangi Atre respectively.

