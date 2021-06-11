Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Actress Shubhangi Atre Pens A Sweet Note For Husband Peeyush On Their Wedding Anniversary

Shubhangi Atre and her husband Peeyush Poorey are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary today (June 11, 2021). On this special occasion, the actress took to her social media account to pen a love-soaked post for her hubby. She shared a sweet photo with him along with a quote about marriage.

Shubhangi wrote, “A wedding band is the smallest handcuff ever made, I’m glad I chose my cellmate wisely. Love u hubby @peeyushpoorey (sic).” Check out the post below:

Shubhangi, who is known for her role of Angoori Bhabi on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, also revealed that her hubby surprised her with a flower bouquet on their special day. She poured in some love for her him in return for his romantic gesture by sharing the picture of the beautiful bouquet on her Instagram handle. Take a look!

For the unversed, Shubhangi has a 14-year-old daughter with husband Piyush Poorey. The actress had also recently opened up about receiving a special gift on Valentine's Day this year from her hubby.

In an interview with Times of India, Shubhangi had shared, "My favourite Valentine's day gift would have to be this year. My husband wrote me a love note. Feelings are more precious than any materialistic gifts. This has to be my most favourite Valentine's Day gift so far. This has made me very emotional and happy too."

On the professional end, Shubhangi Atre has been a part of many shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kasturi, Do Hanson Ka Joda, Chidiya Ghar and Adhuri Kahaani Hamari. The 40-year-old is currently playing the role of ghoonghat-clad Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The popular &TV sitcom also stars Nehha Pendse, Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud in key roles.