Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Team Resumes Shoot In Surat; Shubhangi, Aasif, Nehha & Rohitashv Feel Excited

The show must go on but with extra precaution, care and alert. &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has relocated to Gujarat's very own Surat. Reuniting with the cast and resuming shoots has been a long wait for Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre), Anita Bhabi (Nehha Pendse), Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour). And finally, the on-screen neighbours and off-screen friends come together to continue the journey of making audiences laugh and enjoy.

Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi shares, "I have recovered well, and all my energy is focused on creating fun moments with my dear co-actors. We have become real-life neighbours too now from Modern Colony to a hotel in Surat. The people here are very humble and have gone out of their way to make sure that our stay is a memorable and safe one. I miss my family at home, but we have been in touch virtually."

Nehha Pendse aka Anita Bhabi shares, "I am in Surat and I have always been waiting to go see the lovely textile collection the city is known for. But to ensure my safety and those around me, the entire team is staying put. We have been given strict protocols to follow which make me all the more confident to be working in the middle of a pandemic."

Sharing his zeal on relocating, Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra shares, "I have sincerely missed working! Even during the lockdown, I was trying to engage in any shoots that could be managed from home. I am thrilled to be shooting in Surat. It is a beautiful city; I wish I could roam the streets and try out their cuisine and local delicacies. But owing to the current situation we are staying within the limits of our hotel in a bio-bubble."

Adding to the excitement Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari shares, "I am back with my on-screen family and I couldn't be happier! After spending years working with the team, we got a long break from shooting since there was a bank set in place. Now everything feels like it's back on track. We are shooting in full force all ready to continue to entertain the viewers who have been very kind to us. We are taking all measures to ensure the safety of the cast and crew".

