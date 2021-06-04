Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Saumya Tandon Reacts To Reports Of Using Fake ID To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Recently, there were reports that Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Saumya Tandon has got vaccinated using fake ID at Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) Parking Plaza Centre under the frontline worker priority category. However, the actress has denied the reports!
The actress revealed that she has got COVID-19 vaccine from the centre near her home and not in Thane.
The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress took to Twitter to clarify the same and wrote, "Contrary to some media reports claiming that I have taken my first Covid vaccine dose from A facility in Thane by dubious means is untrue. I have taken my first jab but from a centre near my house following proper procedures. Please don't believe in unverified reports and claims."
To this, the actress replied, "The ID is not stamped by any authority. It's not even valid. I hope you know ID cards are always stamped."
Regarding the fake ID, Saumya also told The Indian Express, "Anyone can make such IDs using my passport picture that's available on Google images." She further added that since there is no authority stamp, she cannot even take action.
It has to be recalled that a few days ago, Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra had also denied claims that she used a fake ID to get vaccinated.