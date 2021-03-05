Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Completes The Six-Year Mark; Team Celebrates By Cutting Cake

The Modern Colony's neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris have managed to take viewers on a joy ride of laughter for the longest time with their on-spot comic timings and acting. With its fun storylines and entertaining characters, the show has become a cult and continues to rule millions of viewers' hearts. The cast and crew celebrated this landmark moment, dancing away to glory and cake cutting. The entire cast comprising of Anita Bhabi (Nehha Pendse), Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh), Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre), Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour), Saxena Ji (Sadanand Verma), T.M.T. (Vaibhav Mathur, Deepesh Bhan, Saleem Zaidi) and the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Binaifer Kohli and Sanjay Kohli along with the entire Modern Colony family reminisced the good old days. The cast talks about their favourite moments from the show and what makes the show an audience's favourite for six consecutive years!

Nehha Pendse (Anita Bhabi) shares, "I was a huge fan of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and as a viewer, I would watch the show quite often. It was a stress buster for me, and now that I am a part of the show, it is double the fun, double the masti. Also, I feel it is a must-watch because each character sketch is unique and innovative. There is an identity that is formed and then etched onto the viewers. From Mishra Ji's quirks, Tiwari Ji's comic timing, to Angoori Bhabi's innocence and Anita Bhabi's smartness, the personas are very well-defined."

Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) shares, "We have indeed come a long way, and on completing six years, I would like to thank our supportive viewers who have been so kind and loving towards us. This journey would have been incomplete without their support. Moreover, the reason why I believe the show has done exceptionally well is considering the resonance factor. Everyone has blended well with various characters and their stories in the show. There is a personal connection that has developed which is utterly special to me."

Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi) shares, "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a must-watch and let me tell you why! The topical element that the show gathers is spot on! There have been many situations going on around us, and taking cue, the show's makers often have recreated the same with inputs. It adds to the engagement factor and, overall, makes the show a piece of art. When India underwent demonetization and the lockdown, the viewers were left in splits to see how the show comically incorporated these instances making the reality bearable."

Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari) shares, "I still remember when I got to know that Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain will be a story about two men who venture in the quest to impress each other's wives, I instantly knew that the content would be a sure shot hit! Fast forward six years, and here we are, a team bigger than ever with fans pouring in their unconditional love and support. A big thank you to the viewers and the team for making it this far."

The show's producer, Sanjay Kohli, comments, "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a show that uplifts your spirits making you happy. During the lockdown uncertainty, people turned to watch our show which gave me so much joy. The idea behind creating Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai was to spread laughter and create novel content that the audience appreciates. We as a team are elated to touch number 6 and hope we received the same love and support in the years ahead!"

