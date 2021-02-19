Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Nehha Pendse Reacts To Shilpa Shinde's Appreciation; Hopes To Work With The Actress

Nehha Pendse replaced Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi aka Gori mem in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Saumya herself had praised Nehha- she called latter the right choice and had said that the character is in capable hands. The May I Come In Madam actress had also received appreciation from former Angoori Bhabhi played by Shilpa Shinde. Now, Nehha has reacted to Shilpa's appreciation.

Nehha, who was elated with Shilpa's comment, said that it felt really nice and hoped to work with her someday.

She was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "It was very sweet of her. She really had no reason to praise me. In fact, we haven't even really met, but it was really very sweet of her. And I really respect that. I just felt really nice. I just hope I get to work with her someday."

It has to be recalled that when the promo featuring Nehha was released by BGPH makers, Shilpa had praised the actress and said that she will start watching the show for Nehha as she is really good actress.

The Bigg Boss 11 winner had also told ETimes TV, "To be honest, it is not because we both are from Maharashtra but I genuinely like her because of her acting skills. I have seen her perform and she has a flair for comedy. She is pretty attractive too if we talk about looks. I remember when I was in the show and she entered another show named May I Come in Madam I had said that she will be the perfect fit for the role of Anita Bhabhi."

Meanwhile, Nehha recently hit back at trolls, who criticised her for her comic timing. She had said that she doesn't need to do comedy and she is not Bharti Singh or Kapil Sharma to crack jokes and make people laugh.

