Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Nehha Pendse Reacts To Trolls; Says I’m Not Kapil Or Bharti Who Make People Laugh

Nehha Pendse replaced Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The episode which featured Nehha as Gori mam aka Anita Babhi was aired recently. Although viewers were impressed with the actress' stunning look and acting skill, a few section of people criticized her on social media. In an interview with IE, Nehha has reacted to the trolls. She said that she doesn't need to do comedy and she is not Bharti Singh or Kapil Sharma to crack jokes and make people laugh.

About criticism, the actress was quoted as saying, "It's already coming my way even when people haven't seen my work as Anita. However, I understand that the criticism comes from an emotional space. People have been emotionally connected to Saumya, and it's like letting a new person come in your inner group. Just like any other new relationship, this too would take some time. And I want to give that space to my audience to find that connectivity, and I know then, they will accept me wholeheartedly."

While talking about comedy, she said, "I think every actor has to do hard work on every character. As for comedy, I don't think it's natural. However, this is a sitcom, where the situation is funny, I don't need to do comedy. Honestly, I am not a Bharti Singh or Kapil Sharma who can crack jokes and make people laugh. A situational comedy set up works much better for me."

When asked if she managed to talk to Saumya on stepping in her shoes, she said that she couldn't chat with her, but added that Saumya was really sweet as she personally messaged her. Nehha added that Saumya told her she was the right choice and is happy that she took up the show. Maddam Sir actress further said that it was kind of Saumya, who told her that the character is in capable hands.

