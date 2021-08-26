Bhagya Lakshmi: Kumkum Bhagya's AbhiGya & Kundali Bhagya's PreeRan Make Grand Entry At Rishi-Lakshmi’s Wedding

After several extremely successful collaborations, Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms recently presented viewers with a new and exciting story about life, love, karma and destiny. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, Bhagya Lakshmi follows the journey of Lakshmi, a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background and the curveballs life has thrown at her, always puts others' needs before hers. The show went on-air recently and has been receiving appreciation from the audience for its amazing storyline and the lead protagonists' crackling chemistry.

The viewers are in for a sweet treat as Rishi (played by Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (played by Aishwarya Khare) are all set to get married. But this won't be like any other wedding! Rishi and Lakshmi's marriage will be the Sabse Badi Shaadi that you will ever witness, and you absolutely cannot miss it!

The Bajwa family and Oberoi family organised a dhamakedaar wedding and our bride, Lakshmi looked like a princess as she walked out in a bright pink and orange lehenga. The dapper Rohit Suchanti wore a white and orange, floral print sherwani and we must say that the jodi looked stunning together and stole everyone's hearts.

To make the occasion even more special, Kumkum Bhagya stars Abhi-Pragya (Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha), as well as Kundali Bhagya, stars Karan-Preeta (Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya) will be seen making grand entries. We must add that Pragya looked enchanting in a pastel blue saree, while Preeta looked sizzling in a hot pink lehenga. What's more, is that they were seen having a gala time at the wedding with Lakshmi and Rishi.

While the presence of Kumkum and Kundali stars will surely make you excited, wait till you see the Bajwa and Oberoi families dance their hearts out at the wedding!

Watch Zee TV's Sabse Badi Shaadi on Bhagya Lakshmi. The show will be aired from Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm.