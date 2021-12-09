Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa All Set To Welcome Their First Baby?

Comedienne Bharti Singh and scriptwriter-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who got married in 2017, are all set to welcome their first baby! It is being said that the couple is expecting their first child in 2022. When Bharti Singh was asked about the same, she neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

A source was quoted by HT as saying, "It is at a very initial stage. Singh is already on rest and has halted her work commitments for now. She is not stepping out much and staying low profile."

The report also suggested that Bharti was expected to join The Kapil Sharma Show team this week post her break as she was focusing on her game show. However, now she might re-join the show in a couple of weeks.

When Bharti was asked about the same, she neither confirmed nor denied and added that she would speak about it when the time is right.

The comedienne said, "I won't deny or confirm anything. But when the time is right I will openly speak about it. One can't hide such things. So when I want to reveal it, I will do it publicly." On the other hand, Haarsh is yet to comment about the same.

It has to be recalled that Bharti had said that they were planning a baby in 2020, but due to the pandemic their plan got stalled.

She had said that she wants to perform on stage till the last day of her pregnancy. She even added that she has asked Haarsh to plan and write scripts for her and for her pregnancy.