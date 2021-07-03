Bharti Singh Celebrates Birthday With Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Friends Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin

Bharti Singh is celebrating her 37th birthday today (July 3). The comedienne rang in her special day with her close friends Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Nidhi Moony Singh, Punit Phatak and husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa. Aly also shared a few videos from the birthday party in which Bharti was seen cutting five cakes while Haarsh, Jasmin and Aly cheered her.

At her birthday, Bharti was seen wearing a black outfit with white polka dots on it. Aly shared the birthday party video and a cute picture of his with the birthday girl and captioned them as, "Happy Birthday Didi ❤️❤️."

Haarsh dedicated a hilarious birthday posts to her. In one of the videos, he was seen with filter that had distorted face and sang her Happy Birthday in a goofy voice. Bharti, who was next to him, asked him, "Birthday wale din mujhe kuch gift toh dijiye (Won't you give me a gift on my birthday?)." To which he said, "Aapko yeh muh diya hai maine chuhe wala (I have given you this mouse-like face)." She was surprised to see hers and Haarsh's distorted faces filters and burst out laughing.

He captioned another video as, "Wanted to do something different for her ❤️ @bharti.laughterqueen happy birthday love 💕" And that something different that he is talking is COVID test! Yes, you read it right! In the video, he said that she has a surprise waiting for her outside and when she excitedly went to the hall, Haarsh said that it is COVID test. She was quite disappointed and asked him what sort of birthday is this!

Jasmin Bhasin, Archana Puran Singh, Nia Sharma, Monalisa, Mahhi Vij, Avika Gor, Nidhi and other actors too took to their Instagram stories, shared pictures of Bharti and wished her on her special day. In her birthday post, Nia called Bharti, the best talent of ITV.

Bharti Singh's fans too took to social media to wish her on her birthday. They have been sharing adorable pictures and collage of the comedienne and posting cute birthday messages.