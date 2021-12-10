Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa To Embrace Parenthood, Comedienne Confirms Her Pregnancy In Special Video

A few days ago, there were many media reports speculated that comedienne Bharti Singh and scriptwriter-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa could be embracing parenthood very soon. However, Bharti had neither confirmed nor denied the news, until of course, a few moments back. Now, she has confirmed that they are all set to welcome their first baby! The couple is expecting their child in the end of April 2022.

Bharti shared her pregnancy news with her viewers and fans in a special video on her YouTube account and shared the wonderful news with her viewers and fans. She took to her 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa’s’ channel to share the news in a video titled, “Hum Maa Banne Wale hai”.

She even shared the news on Instagram space and other social media accounts. As soon as the Bharti shared the news, fans, followers, and friends blooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

In the video, we get to see Bharti being seated inside the washroom holding the pregnancy test in her hands. She shares that she has been trying to record this for the past six months in order to capture the special moment on camera, but the chance to do so has not yet come. However, after a few moments, she checks the result and realizes that it’s positive. An ecstatic Bharti gets emotional and dances to the loud music and then wakes up a sleeping Haarsh to the sound of a crying baby. As soon as the good news soon dawns upon Haarsh, and the parents-to-be share an excited hug in the video. Take a look!