Bharti Singh In Tears As She Talks About Her Mother's Fight With COVID-19; Says She Feared Losing Her

The pandemic has left everyone in despair as many of the have been infected with the virus and several have lost their lives. Colors' popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 dedicated this weekend episode to COVID-19 heroes with Sonu Sood gracing the show as special guest. Bharti Singh, who co-hosted the episode with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, broke down as she spoke about her mother's fight with COVID-19.

She told how COVID-19 has devastated so many lives. She revealed that her mother had contracted the virus and was recuperating. She was in tears as she revealed her neighbour died of Coronavirus and she feared losing her mother.

In the video, she said, "Yeh Corona itna rula raha hai, itni jaane le raha hai. Meri khud ki mummy ko COVID ho gaya tha. Mummy ka phone ata tha ki saamne ek uncle hai unki death ho gayi. Mummy roti thi. Mere ko ye darr tha ki mere ko to ye phone nahi aega na. Itna zyada tod diya hai Corona ne (Coronavirus is making everyone cry so much. It's taking so many lives. My mother also got affected with the virus. She used to call me crying that a neighbour died. I would be scared what if I also get a call like this. The virus has broken all of us)."

In another instance, the comedienne also got emotional about starting a family after a contestant gave a heart-wrenching performance about a mother losing her 14-day-old baby due to COVID-19.

It has to be recalled that Bharti had revealed that they were planning to start a family in 2020, but due to pandemic, they had to postpone their plan.

She said, "We are planning a baby but after hearing about such cases, we don't feel like starting a family. We are deliberately not talking about having a baby because I don't want to cry like this."

The episode also saw special performances of contestants, who paid a heartfelt tribute to the COVID-19 warriors on the show. They also thanked Sonu for his support to the people who are reeling from the crisis.