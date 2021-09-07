Bharti Singh Lost 15 Kg In One Year! Here's The Secret For Her Amazing Transformation

Bharti Singh's new avatar has surprised everyone! The comedienne is looking slimmer and has lost almost 15 kgs in a year. Recently, she spoke to TOI about her transformation and revealed how she lost so much wait!

In the interview with the leading daily, she revealed that the weight loss surprised her as well and she is feeling lighter now. She also added that she is now happy, and feeling healthy and fit.



Bharti was quoted as saying, "Yes, I have come down from 91 to 76 kilos. Even I am surprised that I have lost so much weight, but I am equally happy because I feel healthy and fit. Abhi saans nahi chadhti aur halka halka feel hota hai. Meri diabetes aur asthma bhi control mein aa gaye hain (Now I don't have problem breathing and feel lighter. My diabetes and asthma are also under control). I follow intermittent fasting. I don't eat between 7 pm and 12 pm. I just attack food post 12 pm (laughs!). My body doesn't accept dinner any later than 7 pm. Maine 30-32 saal bahut khaana khaaya hai aur uske baad ek saal apni body ko time diya toh body ne sab accept kiya (I ate a lot of food for 30-32 years and then gave my body a year and my body has accepted the change)."

She added that she has become a good girl now and lockdown has taught everyone a lot of things including the importance of family and also loving self. She further added that her body has transformed and is proud of herself.

Although she has lost weight, still people continue to call her cute. She admitted that she likes the tag.

She also revealed that her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa is loving her new avatar. She said, "He likes me, but also gets irritated at times when I refuse to eat outside food. He thinks that I act pricey (laughs!). He doesn't like me following intermittent fasting and tells me to stop it. Usko mere gaal, double chin, pet ka thulthulapan kheechne nahi mil raha hai na toh kabhi kabhi chidh jaata hai (Since he doesn't get to tease me, he gets irritated sometimes)."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 TOP 2 Finalists Names Out! Apart From Divyanka, THIS Contestant Has Made It To FINALE!

Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Calls Sidharth Shukla 'Sher' & Father Santokh Singh Remembers The Late Actor

When asked if they are planning for a baby, she said, "Absolutely. Haarsh and I are planning a baby. When that happens, I will be the first one to announce it. I don't believe in hiding anything about my personal life. Log mujhe itna pyaar karte hain (People love me so much) and I am sure that they will love me and care for me, even more, when I get pregnant. I just wish to keep working and performing on stage through my pregnancy. Isse main bhi, Haarsh bhi aur hamaara bachcha bhi khush rahenge (In this way, Haarsh and our baby too will be happy)."