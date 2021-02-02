Bharti Singh Pens Special Post For Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath As They Welcome Baby Boy

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby boy yesterday (February 1, 2021). The Kapil Sharma Show host shared this delightful news on his social media handles. Ever since the news broke out out, Kapil's friend and colleague Bharti Singh has been celebrating the moment with lot of joy and happiness.

She shared an unseen picture of Ginni Chatrath and her daughter Anayra on her Instagram handle with a special caption. Bharti Singh wrote, "its boy 👦 yay!!!!!!!!!!!! 1st Feb will always be a special date for me. My Lil bundle of joy, junior Kapil, you have brought in so much happiness to me... I can't even express in words. Mera bhai ki family Aaj complete ho gayi... @kapilsharma bhai Abhi aapko parental leave Leni chahiye and spend tones of your time with your angels... god bless you Lil one; can't wait to hold you in my arms! ♥️ @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗."

In the above picture, Ginni is looking beautiful in a lime green coloured gown while cute Anayra complementing her mother with the same coloured outfit. The mother-daughter duo is indeed looking adorable in this photo. For the unversed, The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air because the host has himself decided to take a break from shooting, for his wife and children. Interestingly, he will come back with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Talking about Kapil Sharma's personal life, the comedian dated Ginni for a long-time before tying the knot with her in December 2018. The couple became proud parents of baby girl Anayra on December 10, 2019.

