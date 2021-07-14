Bharti Singh Reveals She Lost Her Father When She Was 2, Says She Has No Pictures Of Him At Home

We have seen Bharti Singh making everyone laugh. But in a chat with Maniesh Paul, the comedienne shared something about her life that will bring tears in our eyes! In a chat with Maniesh, Bharti revealed that she lost her father when she was just two-years-old and has no pictures of him at her house.

She also got emotional as she said that she didn't have a father figure or didn't know what man's love was until she met her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.



In a video shared by Maniesh, Bharti was seen telling, "In my life, I only have my mother. I never met my father. I was two when he passed away. There is not even one photo of him in the house and I don't let them put any either."

She further added, "My sister and brother have experienced the love of a father. I didn't even get to see the love of my brother because everyone was so busy with their lives and their work. But now, the love I get from my husband, I realised how a man cares for you."

Maneish shared the video on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "I always like walking in the rains...because no one can see me crying- Charlie Chaplin. The people who make you laugh are very deep...they hide their wounds...and such is @bharti.laughterqueen the laughter queen...she has been through a lot and i am so happy that she shared it with me."

Bharti's video received heartwarming reactions from friends and fans, who dropped comments to send her love and strength.