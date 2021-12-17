Bharti Singh Reveals Why She Was Tight-Lipped About Her Pregnancy

Bharti Singh has been in the hitting the headlines for personal reasons. Recently, there were reports that she is pregnant. Just a day after the reports started doing the rounds in media, the comedienne confirmed the news. She took to her YouTube channel called 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' and shared the happy news. The couple shared a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'. Later, the couple's close friends Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni also took to their Instagram stories to confirm the news.

Now, Bharti revealed why she guarded the happy news and how Haarsh reacted to her pregnancy.

While talking to BT , the comedienne said that she is five months pregnant and the baby is due at the end of April. Bharti revealed that she had to be guarded about it, as their families didn't want her to talk about it until she had completed four months. She said that they disclosed the news to them after she completed three months.



When asked how many excited the dad-to-be Haarsh Limbachiyaa is, she said, "He was in tears when I shared the news with him. He loves kids. He is very excited about the new phase. I am experiencing severe mood swings and morning sickness, but Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of me through it all. It's a beautiful and challenging phase."

Bharti was recently in the news for losing a lot of weight. When asked if this was the first step towards pregnancy and she said, "During the pandemic, I realised that I had become healthy and fit. I suffer from asthma. So, I decided to work on myself and lose weight for a healthier lifestyle. We hadn't planned to go the family way. However, a child is God's gift and this is His blessings. I find it so funny. Main kal tak bachchi thi, logon ke saath flirt karti thi aur ab sab kuch khatam ho gaya."

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa All Set To Welcome Their First Baby?

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa To Embrace Parenthood, Comedienne Confirms Her Pregnancy In Special Video

Bharti is glad that she is working during pregnancy. She said that she wants to work till the ninth month of her pregnancy and hopes that their child too becomes hard working like them. She concluded by saying that they want to do as much work as possible before the baby is born so that they get ample time to spend with their bundle of joy.