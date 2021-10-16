Bhavya Sachdeva On Barrister Babu Going Off-Air; Says ‘I Didn’t Think I’d Have To Bid Farewell To Chandrachur’

Barrister Babu is going off-air soon and fans of the show are already showing their sadness on social media. Well, the news is not only shocking for the viewers but the cast members as well. A couple of days ago, Rishi Khurana expressed his sadness about Barrister Babu going off-air. And now, Bhavya Sachdeva, who is playing the role of Chandrachur has also reacted to the news.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Bhavya Sachdeva said that he is feeling very sad that he has to bid adieu to his character Chandrachur so soon. The actor said, "I did not think I'd have to bid farewell to Chandrachur so soon. Barrister Babu going off-air is really sad news for me. But I am doing my best to keep my spirits up and I wish nothing but better opportunities for my entire team. I have worked with them almost every day these past few months and I can undoubtedly say that each and every person on the set has given more than blood and sweat to our show. I have made some precious bonds with the cast and crew, met some amazing people. I have learnt from the most experienced people, grown-up under the expert tutelage of our direction team. No matter how many times I say it, I will never be able to thank our producers Shashi Mittal Ma'am and Sumeet Mittal Sir enough for this opportunity."

Bhavya Sachdeva is very much grateful to the Barrister Babu team as it was a delight to work with them. He added, "Working with the team of BB has led me to offer my best every day as an actor and I promise to continue doing so no matter where I am. I would like to thank the audience of our show (including the audience who are still watching Barrister Babu in regional and foreign languages) who stood with us till the very end and are still showing relentless support. I pray that this end of a chapter leads to yet another beautiful beginning."

Talking about Barrister Babu, the Colors TV show stars Anchal Sahu and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles. The show started in February 2020, and after taking a leap of 8 years, it witnessed several changes. Barrister Babu also stars Rishi Khurana, Chandan K Anand, Pranali Rathod, Ansh Gupta, Arina Dey, Jason Shah, Barsha Chatterjee, Sadiya Siddiqui and many others in key roles. Barrister Babu's last episode will be telecast in November 2021.