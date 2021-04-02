Bhumika Gurung Expresses Shock As Her Show Humkadam Abruptly Goes Off-Air

Humkadam, which stars Gurdeep Kohli and Bhumika Gurung in the lead roles, was premiered on newly launched channel Ishara TV. Shockingly, after going on-air for just 30 days, the show is being shut down! As per TOI report, the actors got a call from the production house just a day ago, saying the show is going off-air after shooting for 30 days. The actors are shocked with the production's move.

Bhumika Gurung was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I don't know what happened and why is the show going off-air. I got the call yesterday and since then I haven't able to process things. I will have a meeting with the production house to see what is the matter. It was my first show after the Corona break, and now I have to start looking for work again. I think what the production house did was for the best; what else can I say?"

Pratham Kunwar too echoed the same. He said, "The production house told me that the content was not working and thus they have planned to shut it down. I had thought that since it is an in-house show of the production house, it might work, but that is not the case clearly. Now I don't know what will I do because I had thought that I am sorted for the next 20 days, at least."

Apart from Bhumika and Pratham, the show stars Gurdeep Kohli, Perneet Chauhan, Karan Arora and Lakshay Khurana. The show revolved around two women characters played by Gurdeep and Bhumika, who wanted to lead a good life with each other's help.

