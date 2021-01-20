Bhumika Gurung On Her 7-Year Relationship With Kieth: I Slipped Into A Depressive State Of Mind

Bhumika Gurung, who became a household name after playing Nimki on Star Bharat's Nimki Mukhiya, was in the news for her relationship with boyfriend Amit Singh Gosai aka Keith. The couple had parted ways, but they were back together after a break of six months. Recently, Bhumika opened up about their relationship.

In an interview with TOI, Bhumika revealed that the seven years of her relationship were the worst years of her life. The actress also said that she was upset as her relationship with Keith was discussed more than her work.

The actress said, "People assumed that I was happy, but only I knew that there was no stability or anything concrete in my relationship. One day we were together and the other day we weren't. I slipped into a depressive state of mind and it didn't end on a good note after seven long years."

She added that she tried to make things work, but at a point, she understood that one cannot force anyone to stay or behave a certain way. She added, "I was in a relationship, but I was not in a happy space at all."

Bhumika feels that she has made peace with it and added that her family and friends were there for her during her low phase.

She said, "I have a very emotional side to me. My parents and friends were there for me during my low phase. Even the members of my last show Nimki Mukhiya stood like a rock by me when I was going through all this. I think being with the right people makes a lot of difference. It used to disturb me every time something went wrong, but now I am doing much better."

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: All Is Not Well Between Kiku Sharda & Krushna Abhishek? The Comedians Respond

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Reveals An Endearing Video Post His Exit; Says He Wishes To Return To The Show