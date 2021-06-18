Bhushan Kumar Brings Nikki Tamboli And Millind Gaba Together For The Party Song ‘Shanti’!

Singer
and
rap
sensation
Millind
Gaba
is
all
set
for
his
next
collaboration
with
Bhushan
Kumar’s
T-Series
titled
'Shanti’.
Joining
the
uber-cool
Millind
is
the
beautiful
Nikki
Tamboli.
In
news
for
being
Bigg
Boss
14
runner
up
and
currently
shooting
for
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi,
the
young
actress
shot
for
the
video
with
Milind
a
few
months
back.
With
music
and
lyrics
by
Millind
Gaba
and
additional
rap
lyrics
by
Asli
Gold,
'Shanti’
is
guaranteed
to
have
you
on
your
feet.
The
quirky
music
video
directed
by
Satti
Dhillon,
with
its
colourful
sets,
features
Millind
wooing
Nikki
during
a
karaoke
session.
The
new
jodi
is
all
cute
and
their
chemistry
on-screen
will
definitely
be
loved
by
their
fans.
Earlier,
Bhushan
Kumar
and
Millind
Gaba’s
'Nachunga
Aise’
ushered
a
digital
music
revolution
in
the
country
with
its
Virtual
Production
Technology.
They
are
now
all
set
to
give
music
enthusiasts
an
upbeat
party
song,
whose
music
video
is
just
as
fun
as
the
track
itself.