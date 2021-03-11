BB 10's Lokesh Sharma To Play P*rn Star In A Film; Says She Watched Adult Films To Get Into The Role

Lokesh Sharma Talk About Film

About her film, she said, "I am playing a porn actor but the story behind that is something to look out for. I'm really glad and happy that I took this up as I got to show my acting skills. I enjoyed this character. I loved it. I was set in my mind that I will give my 100 percent into this character."

What Challenges She Had To Face Playing The Role?

When asked what challenges she had to face in playing the role, she said that there were a lot of challenges as there was no contact in the industry. She also added that she had to work on her communication skills. Further, Lokesh revealed that she is playing a double role and has a few bold scenes in the film. She said that she always wanted to play a bold and challenging character. She added that she has worked really hard on her body.

How Her Family Reacted To It?

When asked how her family reacted to it, she said that everyone in her family was happy as it is her first film. Lokesh added that when she told the story, they were reluctant about it, however, her mother and sister liked the trailer. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant hopes for the best.

How Lokesh Prepared For The Film?

When asked how she prepared for the film, she said, "I watched porn movies to understand and get more into the character. Also, as I'm playing a double role, so for another one I have to look like a village girl. So, for that also I had to prepare. "