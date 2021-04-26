Bigg Boss 12 Fame Sourabh Patel’s Father Dies Due To COVID-19; He Pens An Emotional Post On Instagram

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Sourabh Patel's father recently died due to COVID-19 complications. He shared an emotional post on Instagram with some family pictures including his late dad. In the post, Sourabh urged people to follow rules and stay safe amid this pandemic.

He further said that his father was a very close friend. Despite having an oxygen cylinder, doctors and sources, Sourabh Patel couldn't save his father. His note read, "Mere papa is duniya me nahi rahe shayad wo mere papa kam dost jyada the. Main aap sabhi ko sirf itna kahna chahta hun dil se please agar aap bindass ghum rahe h ya aapke gharwale kahi jaane ke liye bole rahe to please unhe jaane mat dijiye kyuki "jaan hai to jahaan hai" ye wo time hai jisme paise source kuch kaam nahi aa rahe hai mere apne papa ko apne ankho ke samne is duniya se jaate dekha hai...aur mere pass sab kuch tha, oxygen cylinder doctor source sab kuch fir bhi nahi bacha paya. Request hai ghar par raho apno ke sath jab aisa hota to dimag kaam karna band kar deta hai. Aaj maine apna baap nahi ek dost khoya hai, ab kuch accha nahi lag raha h, main duniya me kuch bhi ban jao kuch accha kar lun poori duniya tarif kar le wo khushi nahi milti thi, jitni mere Papa khush hote the tab unhe dekhkar mujhe jo khushi milti thi, Wo main bata nahi sakta. #missyoudad #missyoumybestfriend #sourabhpatel #restinpeace #youwillbemissed."

See post here

Also Read : Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sourabh Patel Clarifies No Money Is Taken From Commoners To Enter The House

In his post, Sourabh Patel requested people not to roam out without any reason. While expressing his grief, the contestant said that he will miss the happy face of his father, when he will achieve something big in life. Patel also mentioned that he has lost a close friend and will miss him forever. Sourabh Patel's post was noticed by Bigg Boss 12 contestants like Saba Khan, Urvashi Vani and others. They mourned his father's death and asked him to stay strong in the comments section.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 12: Saurabh Files Defamation Case; Vikas Changes Views On Shivashish Post Eviction!

Talking about his Bigg Boss 12 journey, Sourabh stayed in Bigg Boss house for 5 weeks. He was noticed for his outspoken nature in the game.