Bigg Boss 12 Fame Srishty Rode Discharged From Hospital After Surgery, Shows Her Belly Stitches

A few days ago, Bigg Boss 12 fame Srishty Rode had shared with her fans and followers a video from the hospital on her social media. The actress had revealed that she was undergoing surgery and was admitted for the same. The news had taken her fans and well-wishers by surprise and they had wished her a speedy recovery in the comments section.

Srishty, who was hospitalised for seven days, has now been discharged and is recovering.

She took to her Instagram to share a video showing the stitches on her stomach. It must be noted that the actress hasn’t revealed why she was admitted to the hospital and the reason for her surgery.

Srishty wrote in her caption, “I am on bed rest now and have stitches. There is no need to be perfect. I love my wounds too. Efforts are on to make a comeback. Thank you so much for all your love and well wishes.” Take a look!

Previously, Srishty had revealed in another video that she is trying to keep herself calm before going for the surgery. She had even penned a long note where she revealed that she had coped up with anxiety and fear as this was her first surgery.

A part of her note read, "I was trying to distract myself by thinking about the positives and what better way to do so than dance like no body’s watching ? But deep down I was shook and trembling since it was my first surgery. This was my way to cope with the fear and nervousness since the doctor asked me to stay calm or the surgery could go either way, which added to my anxiety." Check out the post below: