Bigg Boss 13’s Khesari Lal Yadav In trouble, Complaint Filed Against Him For Making Songs With Obscene Content

Bhojpuri actor-singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Khesari Lal Yadav has gotten himself embroiled in an ugly controversy. A police complaint has reportedly been filed against him for producing songs with obscene and vulgar content that are derogatory to women. Apparently, the actor has been booked under sections 292, 294 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code .

According to a news report in Spotboye, the complaint was filed against Khesari Lal Yadav by Shri Surjeet Singh who is the head of the Sanatan Seva Foundation. He has accused the Bhojpuri singer of allegedly producing songs with vulgar and obscene content for the purpose of earning money. Singh also pointed out that the actor's recently released track, 'Chachi Ki Bachi Sawanpanva Mein Aati Hai' has lyrics that are derogatory and disrespectful to women.

Apart from this, he also presented some screenshots and evidence against the former Bigg Boss contestant, demanding strict action be taken against him. This is not the first time that Khesari Lal Yadav has found himself in the middle of a fiasco. He was also accused by director Rajkumar Pandey of allegedly threatening and abusing him in March this year.

Khesari Lal Yadav had grabbed some eyeballs after he participated in Bigg Boss 13. However, his stint on the show was short-lived as he was soon evicted from the same. The news report further stated that Khesari had revealed to a publication that the format of the show did not suit him and that the show often turns normal human beings into a devil. On the work front, he had recently released his song 'Pardesiya'.