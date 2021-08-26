Bigg Boss 13 Fame Paras Chhabra's Post Raksha Bandhan Celebrations Will Make You Feel Proud Of Him

Actor Paras Chhabra, who has earned a gazillion fans after his stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, is working harder day and night to extend it. The actor who's known for his large-hearted nature celebrated Raksha Bandhan in the noblest way and has set a benchmark of celebrating the ritual in the most righteous way possible.

The actor who's seen distributing eatables and other gift items in the video can be seen greeting the children with the utmost warmth, compassion and humility. And the kids also in return are accepting the gifts with a huge smile on their faces! The BB 13 finalist had gone to a nearby orphanage two days after Raksha Bandhan since he was shooting on the day of Rakhi. However, he has surely showcased the correct way to celebrate the auspicious festival by putting up a smile on the face of the deprived.

On the professional front, the actor who has starred in several TV shows is now known as the undisputed king of the world of music videos. The actor is now going to places with a string of superhit music videos in the past. He is now hinted to be a part of a big-banner film, let's see how true the grapevine buzz is.