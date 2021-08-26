Bigg Boss 13 Fame Paras Chhabra's Post Raksha Bandhan Celebrations Will Make You Feel Proud Of Him

Actor
Paras
Chhabra,
who
has
earned
a
gazillion
fans
after
his
stint
in
the
popular
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
13,
is
working
harder
day
and
night
to
extend
it.
The
actor
who's
known
for
his
large-hearted
nature
celebrated
Raksha
Bandhan
in
the
noblest
way
and
has
set
a
benchmark
of
celebrating
the
ritual
in
the
most
righteous
way
possible.
The
actor
who's
seen
distributing
eatables
and
other
gift
items
in
the
video
can
be
seen
greeting
the
children
with
the
utmost
warmth,
compassion
and
humility.
And
the
kids
also
in
return
are
accepting
the
gifts
with
a
huge
smile
on
their
faces!
The
BB
13
finalist
had
gone
to
a
nearby
orphanage
two
days
after
Raksha
Bandhan
since
he
was
shooting
on
the
day
of
Rakhi.
However,
he
has
surely
showcased
the
correct
way
to
celebrate
the
auspicious
festival
by
putting
up
a
smile
on
the
face
of
the
deprived.
On
the
professional
front,
the
actor
who
has
starred
in
several
TV
shows
is
now
known
as
the
undisputed
king
of
the
world
of
music
videos.
The
actor
is
now
going
to
places
with
a
string
of
superhit
music
videos
in
the
past.
He
is
now
hinted
to
be
a
part
of
a
big-banner
film,
let's
see
how
true
the
grapevine
buzz
is.