Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra Visits Old Age Home In Haridwar For His Birthday, Thanks Fans For Their Wishes

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra turned a year old on July 11. To celebrate the special occasion, the actor decided to visit an old age home in Haridwar. Talking about it, Paras told HT, “With 31, it will be a new chapter of my life, so abhi tak jitney paap kiye hain, saare dhoye hai ganga mein doobki laga ke. We celebrated my birthday in an old age home, took gifts for them and got some blessings.”

He went on to add, “The idea was to get some positive vibes with the evening aarti. I am not the partying type though people say I look like someone who loves clubbing and partying. I look like the devil but I am not. Sometimes, I wish I was. In fact, so many people look at me and my body and say, 'How come you are a Punjabi and don’t eat chicken?’ I tell them I am a vegetarian. People judge others by how they look.”

The actor is also overwhelmed to see all the love poured on him by his fans, friends and followers on social media. He took to his Instagram account to thank his fans and shared a note that said, "Thank you #parasarmy for the wishes and trend on twitter… You guys surprise me everytime with your love… i am overwhelmed #happybirthday #paraschhabra (sic)."

Paras, who started his journey in 2012 with Splitsvilla, participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, later in 2019. He emerged as one of finalists of the season but decided to opt-out of the race by accepting a cash prize of 10 lakhs. The actor, over the years, has acted in TV shows like Badho Bahu, Aarambh - Kahani Devsena Ki, Kaleerein, Karn Sangini and Vighnaharta Ganesha to name a few.