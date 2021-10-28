Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shefali Bagga Recovers From Dengue; Shares Photo From Hospital's ICU On Her Social Media

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga was recently infected with dengue and had to be hospitalised. The TV presenter’s condition had deteriorated due to which she was kept in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). However, Shefali has now recovered from the disease and is doing much better.

She has even shared a picture from the hospital, where she is seen doing the thumbs-up gesture to her fans. Bagga took to her Instagram account to thank her fans for their wishes and prayers.

Shefali expressed her gratitude in a note that read, "Recovered from Dengue, was hospitalised. But now I am fine. Thank you so much for your prayers those who checked on my health. Also, everyone pls take care of yourselves, the dengue situation out there is really bad. This was the first time in my life that I was admitted in a hospital that too in an icu. It was something really scary for me but thanks a lot everyone who took care of me and all my fans who brought in so much love and blessings." Check out the post below:

As soon as Shefali posted the update, her co-contestants from Bigg Boss 13 including Arti Singh and Madhurima Tuli took to the comments section to wish her a speedy recovery. Arti wrote: "I'm happy u ok now baby ..." and Madhurima Tuli also expressed her concern and wrote, "Oh god!! Hope you’re feeling better now. Take care love."

Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Vaidya, Sara Gurpal and Pavitra Punia also commented on Shefali Bagga's post whilst wishing for her a speedy recovery. Talking about Shefali, the reality TV personality is pretty active on social media and keeps sharing her views about the ongoing 15th season of Bigg Boss.