Bigg Boss 13's Tehseen Poonawalla Gets Indian Flag Tattooed On His Arm; Says 'My Tricolor Is What I Live For'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Tehseen Poonawalla recently took to his social media account to reveal his new tattoo. The activist and political analyst shared with his fans and followers a few photos of the Indian flag inked on his arm on Thursday (July 22). He also revealed that he has joined farmers protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Tehseen was also seen wearing a tricolor mask in his photos as he wrote in his caption, "The Indian National Flag, our tricolor Flag of India was adopted on this day in 1947 by the Constituent Assembly. My tricolour is my pride, my identity and the symbol of our India. My tricolor is what I live for !! Flag of India ❤ Jai Hind." Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Tehseen earned his fame among the telly audiences after his brief stint on Bigg Boss 13 back in 2019. Poonalwalla, who is active in the political circle, was also in news recently for helping those in need of oxygen refill and financial support amid the second wave of COVID-19.



After his Bigg Boss exit, Tehseen Poonalwalla had opened up about his experience on the controversial reality show in an interview with TOI. He had also stated that actress and co-contestant Rashami Desai makes the cut for a good public servant.

He told the daily, "I feel Rashami Desai will make a great politician. She has all the prerequisites for it. She is sensitive, takes a stand for the right thing and fights for the same. She raises her voice against what’s wrong and that, too, fearlessly. She is also empathetic and kind."

Speaking about his stay in the house, Tehseen had added, "It was a nice break away from my phone and the world. I made some great friends, like Devoleena, Rashami and Abu Malik. I liked everything about the show. While I did not hate anything about my stint, I did find arguments over rotis and tea to be very trivial. I could also not stand unhygienic co-contestants."