Bigg Boss 14: 6 Reasons Why Rubina Dilaik Deserves To Win The Show

1. She Is The Only Contestant Who Hasn't Gone Out During The Season

This season was highly unpredictable and a mess, as many contestants exited the house and were brought back due to fans' demand. But it was only Rubina, who didn't exit the house. As everyone is aware, Bigg Boss is the house where the contestants are not allowed to have information about the outer world. But the contestants who re-entered the house had an advantage of knowing what fans want and played accordingly. Rubina didn't have this advantage, but still played the game fantastically.

2. Takes A Stand On Her Decision

She has always taken a stand on her decision and never diverted from her opinion, no matter if any one supported her or not. She is one strong-headed woman.

3. No Non-Sense Girl

Many contestants fake and try to be good. Some of them even try to do something to grab attention, but Rubina hasn't done anything of that sorts. She hasn't done/said non-sense to grab footage.

4. Strong

She has always stood for what is right, no matter what. Even when host Salman Khan targeted her, she didn't stay silent, but gave her opinion (which many don't, as they are scared to go against Salman). She had even accepted her weakness and had always come out of it gracefully.

5. Gave 100 Per Cent To Tasks

Rubina has participated in almost every task and given her 100 per cent. She has been hard working and played the game fantastically.

6. Supportive

Although there were times, when she turned against her husband Abhinav Shukla, most of the times, she has supported him- especially when Rakhi Sawant crossed her line, Rubina made sure to warn her. She has also supported and helped her friend Nikki Tamboli.

These reasons are enough for Rubina to win the trophy? Agree with us? Hit the comment box to share your views.