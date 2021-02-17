Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla On Winning Best Jodi Award With Rubina: We Got Stronger With Each Difficulty

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who are fondly called 'RubiNav’ by fans, have won the 'best jodi’ tag on Bigg Boss 14. They beat Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to win the award. For the unversed, Abhinav and Rubina have gone through several ups and downs throughout the season and were even on the verge of divorce before entering the show.

Abhinav, who was recently evicted has reacted to the win in an Instagram post he shared on his account. He wrote, “We got stronger with each difficulty that was thrown in our way, each weekend ka vaar made us wiser, more people wanted us to part more we stuck around! #Rubina Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

The post declaring Rubinav as the best Jodi was flooded with fan messages, who were pleased with the result. Take a look!

It must be noted that in yesterday’s episode, Abhinav re-entered the BB house to go on a date with Rubina on the occasion of Valentine’s day. The actor was seen accepting that he let logic get in the way of emotions, which caused a strain in their relationship. He also proposed a second wedding and the duo were seen having a good time on the date.

Post eviction, Abhinav also has defended Rubina's decision to talk about their relationship on the show. He had told TOI that they didn't reveal details about their marriage for publicity and said, "We were very clear that the task wherein Rubina and I shared secrets about our life was not about moving ahead in the game or for publicity. It was an opportunity to tell the audience what we were hiding inside our hearts. We were part of such a big show where you can’t hide anything, no emotion of yours gets unnoticed, there was no privacy from day one."

